programs_icon2

OUR PROGRAMS

corejobreadinessprogram

Confidence is key when you’re seeking employment. Our Job Readiness program can prepare you for your new career.

LEARN MORE
hopefulsmiles_image2

A beautiful smile can make all the difference and our Hopeful Smiles™ program aims to ensure that is available to everyone.

LEARN MORE
bootstoheelsprogram

Women in the military community have a difficult transition once their service ends.  We assist with identifying barriers.

LEARN MORE

“I have gained confidence I never had before and it gave me what I needed to get a job. Now I am working and soon I will be starting my college career.”

Michele

donate_heading2

DONATE

Any contribution, no matter the size, allows us to achieve our mission and assist women in need.

time-icon

TIME

We are always looking for volunteers in our boutique and workshops.  Learn how you can serve.

money-icon

MONEY

We welcome your kind donations and participation in our fundraisers. Any contribution supports our mission.

attire-icon

APPAREL

Job readiness includes professional attire. If you have clothes to donate, please consider us.

DONATE TODAY

JOIN US FOR OUR LUNCHEON!

February 23rd is right around the corner.

BUY YOUR TICKETS
BECOME A SPONSOR
luncheonlogo

 JOIN US

Looking for ways to give back to the community? Learn how you can volunteer with our organization and serve others along the way.

GET INVOLVED

FOLLOW US

Find us on your favorite social media site to keep up with events, news, and more.

Contact Us

Get in touch and we'll get back to you, asap.

Not readable? Change text. captcha txt

Start typing and press Enter to search